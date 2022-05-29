Submit a Tip
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 19-year-old has died after drowning in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Kyle Brown was pulled from the ocean just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of 6th Avenue North.

Brown was from Ashburn, Virginia, according to the coroner.

His cause of death was ruled as “asphyxia due to drowning.”

