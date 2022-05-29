1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the wreck happened in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings Highway just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
The person that died was later identified as 47-year-old Veto Williams, of Columbia.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.
