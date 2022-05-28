Submit a Tip
Troopers investigating Georgetown County hit-and-run

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it’s investigating a hit-and-run that happened late Friday in Georgetown County.

Troopers said “an unknown commercial motor vehicle” was traveling south on Highway 17 near Powell Road when it struck another vehicle at around 9:25 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were injured as a result, while the commercial vehicle left the scene.

SCHP said the commercial vehicle was white, with damage to the passenger side of a trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705, 1-800-768-1505 or *HP.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

