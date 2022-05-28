Submit a Tip
Marlboro County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

Marlboro County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating an armed robbery.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Citgo gas station in the area of Highway 15-401 and Jennings Street in Bennettsville.

Deputies said the suspect entered the store and presented a firearm to the store clerk.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were also released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

