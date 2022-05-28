Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather for Memorial Day Weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies for next couple of days.

TODAY

We start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, from the cold front sagging off the coastlines. As the front continues to exit, this will help break apart the clouds this afternoon. It’s going to be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s across the Pee Dee. There won’t be any rain chances to day. It’ll be a great day to be on the water, but make sure to put the sunscreen on because UV index is very high today.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 80s
Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 80s(WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weather is going to stay quiet this evening with clear skies. Temperatures will stay mild tonight in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. However, patchy fog will be possible after midnight through Sunday morning.

TOMORROW

A warm and humid start to our Sunday morning. Temperatures will start off in the mid the upper 60s and we’ll eventually warm up in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s. We’ll see sunny skies throughout the Pee Dee as well. Clear skies will continue Sunday evening with temperatures falling in the low 70s for Monday morning.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

MEMORIAL DAY

It’s going to be another beautiful day to be outside for Memorial Day. We are going to continue to be dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay above normal in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland.

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN AHEAD

Not much in the forecast will change this weekend. A high pressure system will continue to keep us dry this weekend. Rain chances will stay at 20 percent throughout the work week. A cold front will bring our next best chance for rain by Friday. Besides that, its going to be warm and sunny week ahead. Temperatures are going to stay in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland.

Quiet weather pattern ahead
Quiet weather pattern ahead(WMBF)

