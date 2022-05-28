Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

EF-0 tornado damages trees in Loris, NWS says

EF-0 torando touched down, damaged trees in Loris
EF-0 torando touched down, damaged trees in Loris(Loretta)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A brief tornado caused damage in part of Horry County, according to officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-0 tornado moved through the Loris area at 65 miles per hour on Friday. The NWS said the weak tornado touched down near Circle Drive, moving to the north-northeast before lifting near Fox Bay Road a minute later.

Officials said the twister knocked down a large tree and some large limbs when it touched down, mainly damaging other trees on its path through the county. A security camera also caught the tornado as it moved along Azela Drive and Graham Street.

The NWS also says an additional video showed the funnel as it passed easy of the Loris Motel, but no damage was reported in that area.

MORE | DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

It was part of a line of storms that caused a tornado warning to be issued.

According to WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, radar showed a brief rotation signature in that area at around 5:40 p.m.

WMBF News received photos of tree damage in the Fox Bay area.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
LEFT: John David Fletcher RIGHT: Drugs and firearms police say were found at a Conway-area home...
Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

Marlboro County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Marlboro County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
3 teens in custody in connection to deadly Dillon County shooting
Highs in the 80s with plenty of sunshine
FIRST ALERT: Staying warm and humid for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend
FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash
FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash