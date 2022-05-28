EF-0 tornado damages trees in Loris, NWS says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A brief tornado caused damage in part of Horry County, according to officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-0 tornado moved through the Loris area at 65 miles per hour on Friday. The NWS said the weak tornado touched down near Circle Drive, moving to the north-northeast before lifting near Fox Bay Road a minute later.

Officials said the twister knocked down a large tree and some large limbs when it touched down, mainly damaging other trees on its path through the county. A security camera also caught the tornado as it moved along Azela Drive and Graham Street.

The NWS also says an additional video showed the funnel as it passed easy of the Loris Motel, but no damage was reported in that area.

MORE | DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

It was part of a line of storms that caused a tornado warning to be issued.

According to WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, radar showed a brief rotation signature in that area at around 5:40 p.m.

Based on the damage reports around the Fox Bay Road area of Loris, a look back at the radar shows a very brief but impressive rotation signature in that area. This corresponds to where the possible tornado video and tree damage reports have come in from. #SCwx @WMBFnews pic.twitter.com/nRH9czHW8k — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) May 28, 2022

WMBF News received photos of tree damage in the Fox Bay area.

Photos of damage from Loretta in the Fox Bays section of Loris. This was in the same area with the rotation as the tornado warned storm moved through. @wmbfnews @jamiearnoldWMBF pic.twitter.com/CiBMeq2SY6 — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) May 28, 2022

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.