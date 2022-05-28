FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

In a statement to WMBF News, the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-12 crashed at the Grand Strand Regional Airport at around 2:15 p.m.

The FAA added that the pilot was the only person on board.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said fire and rescue crews responded to the crash, along with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

The FAA and the National Transporation Safety Board are both investigating.

