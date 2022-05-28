Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates California Gov. Gavin Newsom with the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Newsom announced Saturday, May 28, 2022, afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.

Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in a statement. The Democratic governor plans to work remotely during that time.

His office said Newsom, 54, will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral.

The governor’s office said it has notified the delegation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The two leaders met in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Friday to announce a climate change partnership. Ardern tested positive for the virus earlier in May.

The governor’s office said it does not know how Newsom contracted the virus. He is vaccinated and received his second booster shot this month.

Other public officials have recently announced testing positive for the virus, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday and Vice President Kamala Harris last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
LEFT: John David Fletcher RIGHT: Drugs and firearms police say were found at a Conway-area home...
Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in...
Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
WMBF News
Small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA says
VIDEO: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA says
EF-0 torando touched down, damaged trees in Loris
EF-0 tornado damages trees in Loris, NWS says