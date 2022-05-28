1 hurt in Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 10133 North Highway 17 at 12:32 a.m. The wreck involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

HCFR added that the person injured was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Traffic in the area was closed for a time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Police Department are investigating.

