Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

1 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard
1 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area Friday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Terri Drive for a wreck involving one vehicle.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage safety on Memorial Day weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage safety on Memorial Day weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Memorial Day traffic plan in effect, work on boardwalk continues
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Memorial Day traffic plan in effect, work on boardwalk continues
VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
Deputies investigating Dillon County shooting