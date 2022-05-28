1 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area Friday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Terri Drive for a wreck involving one vehicle.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

