Union County man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officers say a man was charged Wednesday for having sex with a 4-year-old over a decade ago.
Arrest warrants say between October 31, 2010, and April 20, 2011, Kenneth Wayne Shetley II had anal intercourse with a then-four-year-old.
Police charged Shetley with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one other charge.
Shetley is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond.
