Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse

The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers(KLTV)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday night, the Southern Baptist Convention released a list of more than 700 ministers and church staff who have been accused of abuse.

Two dozen clergy and other church staff from South Carolina are listed in the report.

The list was originally kept secret, but Guidepost Solution revealed its existence in an investigative report.

On the Southern Baptist Convention website, it says: “This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention. Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse. Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us.”

Caption

Below is a list of leaders accused in South Carolina:

NameYearCase notesDenomination
*Name redacted2018A youth minister was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of second-degree assault and battery. Report says case awaiting sentencing and no news reports were published on the incident as of Feb. 21, 2022. Suspect is not on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Mark Aderholt2018Arrested on allegations of sexual assault that occurred between 1996 and 1997 when Aderholt was a 25-year-old Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary student. Victim was 16 years old. Aderholt pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury.SBC
*Name redacted2010Pastor accused of molesting two boys over 5-year period. Charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.Free Will Baptist
Donald Chrisler Batson1996Youth minister at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, SC pleaded guilty to 17 counts of criminal conduct involving two minor girls in 1991. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Jerry Dean Blaxton2017Youth and music minister of Sand Hill Baptist Church in Varnville, SC pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Spartanburg County. Investigators found him on a file-sharing network posting files containing child pornography. They found 180 additional child porn images on his computer. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
James William Bell2002Youth minister at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Anderson, SC sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing four boys in 2002. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Stephen Douglas Berry2011Associate pastor and youth pastor of New Life Baptist Church in Union, SC. Convicted of criminal sexual contact with a minor. Victim met Berry while he was serving as a youth pastor. Sentenced to 15 years. Currently incarcerated in the SC Department of Corrections.SBC
Timothy Lynn Brumit2008Former high school teacher and pastor of Sunset Boulevard Baptist Church in Aiken, SC. Sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to entice a person he believed to be a 13-yr-old boy to engage in illicit sexual conduct and for transporting child porn through the internet.Uncertain
*Name redacted2016Youth group volunteer charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.SBC
Audrey Grabarkiewicz2012Former preschool teacher at Lake Bowen Baptist Church in Inman, SC pleaded guilty to 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sentenced to probation and 120 hours of community service. Grabarkiewicz allegedly hosted summertime sex gatherings for middle and high school students.SBC
Patrick Clinton Hattler2014Employee of Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg, SC convicted of first-degree assault and battery involving an adult female congregant. Pleaded guilty in 2001 to assault with intent to kill charge. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Gregory Martin Hill2011Youth group worker at FBC in Dillon, SC. He exchanged videos of a sexual nature with 14 and 15-year-old girls. PLeaded guilty to disseminating harmful material to minors. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
John Gleason Hubner2009Youth worker at FBC in Columbia, SC. Convicted in South Carolina of lewd act on a child younger than 16. Also convicted of unlawful sexual contact in Maine. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Norman Henley Keesee2010Music minister in Greenwood, SC accused of molesting a child with cerebral palsy during music lessons. Pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Marion Leon Kosier Jr.1995, 2009Former pastor of Branchville Baptist Church in Branchville, SC and Harleyville Christian Church in Summerville, SC. Convicted in 1982 of criminal sexual conduct with minors. Convicted in 1984 for criminal sexual conduct with minors. Convicted in 1996 of exposure of private parts in a lewd manner. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Kevin Ogle2007Former pastor of Northgate Colonial Baptist Church in Camden, SC. Arrested for cybersex with an officer he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Pleaded guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Kamron Eugene Reames2015Associate pastor of Central Baptist Church in Darlington, SC accused of touching a young boy. Convicted of second-degree assault and battery in 2017. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
Charles “DJ” Fishburne Rhodes IIII2011Teacher and coach at First Baptist Church in Charleston, SC pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct after admitting to asking a 12-year-old girl for sex through text messages. Plea deal resulted in no jail time and he is not required to register as a sex offender.SBC
*Name redacted2017Former minister of education charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.SBC
Dennis Fred Rutledge2015Minister of music at Camp Creek Baptist Church in Lancaster, SC pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 11. Also pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct for a separate case. Currently incarcerated in the SC Department of Corrections.SBC
James Garner Smith2014Youth pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in West Union, SC pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl. Abuse occurred at the church and in cars. It was reported by the church pastor. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry.SBC
*Name omitted because charges dismissed2007Director of Anchor Baptist Church’s Missions International in Pisgah Forest, NC. Charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for allegations of acts that occurred at Tabernacle Baptist Church’s children’s home in Greenville, SC. Charges were later dismissed.Unknown
*Name redacted2019Pastor accused of trying to strangle a pregnant woman outside his church. Charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.SBC
*Name redacted2009Active member of SC church and former deacon convicted of two counts of kidnapping and attempted robbery of a bank.SBC

Click here to read the full report released by the Southern Baptist Convention.

If you would like to report an instance of abuse in a Southern Baptist Church, call 202-864-5578 or click here to email.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Kenneth Wayne Shetley, Jr.
Union County man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old
Source: WAFB
1 injured in Laurinburg parking lot shooting, suspect wanted
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect Myrtle Beach
Memorial Day weekend events across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee