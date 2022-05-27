Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Postal Way extension within weeks of opening in Carolina Forest

By Zach Wilcox
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The commute through Carolina Forest is about to get a major upgrade, as the extension of Postal Way is nearly complete.

”Just looking forward to seeing how things are going to go once everything gets complete,” said Donnie Green, who lives behind Tanger Outlets.

Green has had his fair share of orange traffic barrels in his yard over the past year.

His view of woods has been knocked down and replaced with Carolina Forest’s next major roadway.

“It’s got access to the Publix and the post office where we don’t have to go all the way around to get on [Highway] 501,” said Green.

Postal Way used to dead-end into the woods behind the Publix in Carolina Forest, but the new extension will take it behind Tanger Outlets and connect with Highway 501.

That new extension is nearly finished, as crews were already driving along it while painting the centerline.

“That’s going to be in the short-term future,” said Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. “They’ll see an announcement on that in the next couple of weeks I would imagine.”

That means Publix shoppers will have a new route to the grocery store before too long.

“I’m super excited now that we can get to the outlets and avoid a bit of traffic on 501,” said Cesar Guerrero during his Publix shopping trip.

While Green’s looking forward to having more access to the rest of Carolina Forest, he says it’s a bit of a catch-22, because he’s expecting to see a lot more traffic coming by his house.

“I’m worried about that, especially tourist people and stuff like that,” said Green. “I’m sure there will be a lot more of that coming through now.”

Before the extension opens, the county intends to take down the four-way stop at Oakheart Road and Postal Way in front of Publix.

Postal Way will get the right of way there to keep traffic moving since it’s becoming more of a major road.

That change will start next week, on Tuesday.

The view driving along the extension won’t stay this scenic forever.

The Horry County Council approved 300 new apartments to line the north side of the new Postal Way.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Community healing needs to take place’; NCMEC reflects on Brittanee Drexel on National Missing Children’s Day
VIDEO: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
VIDEO: First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says
VIDEO: First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says
VIDEO: Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery
VIDEO: Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery
VIDEO: Coroner identifies inmate that died in Horry County, SLED investigating
VIDEO: Coroner identifies inmate that died in Horry County, SLED investigating