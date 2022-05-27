Submit a Tip
New court date set for man accused in deadly I-95 road rage shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A new court date has been set for a man accused of a deadly road rage incident in the Pee Dee that killed a Pennsylvania woman last year.

Hearings for Dejywan Floyd are currently scheduled for June 10, according to his attorney, Johnson Britt. Those hearings include one for probable cause, as well as a bond hearing. No bond has ever been set for Floyd.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Britt noted that a grand jury wouldn’t convene in Robeson County until June 6. If Floyd is indicted, then the hearings will not happen as scheduled.

Floyd is charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Investigators said Eberly and her husband, Ryan, were traveling to the Hilton Head area on March 25, 2021, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Their vehicle came close to Floyd’s during a merge onto Interstate 95. That’s when Floyd then allegedly pulled up next to the passenger side, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots.

Julie Eberly was then taken to a hospital, where she later died.

He was arrested a week later.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

