Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage patience on Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As visitors begin pouring into the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend, authorities are reminding those coming to be patient and use caution.

“The real key to this weekend and really every weekend throughout the summer is patience,” said MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We have a lot of people that come to our city to enjoy everything we have to offer. Those extra people coming in slows traffic down. There’s longer lines at restaurants and attractions, so please just be patient.”

MORE COVERAGE | Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach

The MBPD has set up barricades for miles along Ocean Boulevard as part of its traffic plan for the weekend. The boulevard will be one-way heading southbound from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway through Monday. The northbound lane is reserved for emergency vehicles and first responders.

Access to Ocean Boulevard will only be available at cross avenues that have a stoplight on Kings Highway.

Vest added that the MBPD has also stepped up its presence in the area, so those with a need for speed can expect to see more officers around.

“Anybody coming to the city this weekend can expect to see a larger police presence around the city and that is for safety. We have an increased amount of visitors coming in and with that is increased traffic, so we have a traffic plan in effect as well,” he said.

Golf carts are also not allowed on Ocean Boulevard south of 29th Avenue North through Monday, and mopeds are banned from the boulevard entirely.

A juvenile curfew is also in effect in the city through Monday.

