Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage patience on Memorial Day weekend

By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As visitors begin pouring into the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend, authorities are reminding those coming to be patient and use caution.

“The real key to this weekend and really every weekend throughout the summer is patience,” said MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We have a lot of people that come to our city to enjoy everything we have to offer. Those extra people coming in slows traffic down. There’s longer lines at restaurants and attractions, so please just be patient.”

MORE COVERAGE | Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach

The MBPD has set up barricades for miles along Ocean Boulevard as part of its traffic plan for the weekend. The boulevard will be one-way heading southbound from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway through Monday. The northbound lane is reserved for emergency vehicles and first responders.

Access to Ocean Boulevard will only be available at cross avenues that have a stoplight on Kings Highway.

Vest added that the MBPD has also stepped up its presence in the area, so those with a need for speed can expect to see more officers around.

“Anybody coming to the city this weekend can expect to see a larger police presence around the city and that is for safety. We have an increased amount of visitors coming in and with that is increased traffic, so we have a traffic plan in effect as well,” he said.

Golf carts are also not allowed on Ocean Boulevard south of 29th Avenue North through Monday, and mopeds are banned from the boulevard entirely.

A juvenile curfew is also in effect in the city through Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home

Latest News

VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Memorial Day traffic plan in effect, work on boardwalk continues
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Memorial Day traffic plan in effect, work on boardwalk continues
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage safety on Memorial Day weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage safety on Memorial Day weekend
Deputies investigating Dillon County shooting
1 killed in Georgetown County crash, coroner says