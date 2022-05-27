Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mother dead, daughter injured after tree fell on house in Gaffney

Tree down on house in Gaffney on E. Jefferies Street.
Tree down on house in Gaffney on E. Jefferies Street.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is dead and a daughter is injured after a tree fell on a house in Gaffney.

The Gaffney Fire Department responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 on East Jeffries Street.

Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano told Fox Carolina that there were two women on the front porch of the house and four kids inside. The kids were able to crawl out the window.

They say the women, a 78-year-old great-grandmother and 58-year-old grandmother, were trapped on the front porch of the house.

Sadly, the mother died at the scene, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the woman as 78-year-old Thelma Jordan Carroll.

According to the coroner, Carroll was sitting on a wooden bench on the front porch of her daughter’s home at about 4:50 p.m. The coroner says it is believed that straight-line winds caused a large tree to fall on the house causing the roof to collapse and trapper her and her daughter, 58-year-old Phyliss Knighten, under the debris.

“It took fire and rescue personnel from Gaffney City and Cowpens Fire Departments along with a Spartanburg towing company over two and a half hours to free Knighten who was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “The tree was rotten on the inside near its base which weakened it with the heavy wind gusts. This is an absolute tragedy and our prayers are with this family.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Community healing needs to take place’; NCMEC reflects on Brittanee Drexel on National Missing Children’s Day
VIDEO: First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says
VIDEO: First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says
VIDEO: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
VIDEO: Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery
VIDEO: Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery
VIDEO: Coroner identifies inmate that died in Horry County, SLED investigating
VIDEO: Coroner identifies inmate that died in Horry County, SLED investigating