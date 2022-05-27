Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mom & boyfriend arrested after deputies find special needs child malnourished, injured

Amber Baker & Rodney Langley
Amber Baker & Rodney Langley(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after deputies say they found her special needs child malnourished and injured.

Wayne County deputies say a family member alerted them back on Saturday.

The 11-year-old child, according to deputies, was discovered neglected, malnourished, and received injuries due to the poor living conditions at the family home on Nancy Drive outside of Goldsboro.

Amber Baker has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, and a charge of resist, delay, and obstruct. The 32-year-old woman is being held on a $457,500 secured bond.

Rodney Langley was charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse. The 48-year-old man had his bond set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home

Latest News

VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage safety on Memorial Day weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage safety on Memorial Day weekend
Myrtle Beach police increase presence, encourage patience on Memorial Day weekend
New court date set for man accused in deadly I-95 road rage shooting