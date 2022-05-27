Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means changes to traffic in parts of Myrtle Beach.

While the city is not enacting a traffic loop as in years past, other changes are still in effect now through 6 a.m. Monday.

During that time, Ocean Boulevard will be a one-way road heading southbound for vehicles. The northbound lane will be reserved for first responders and their associated vehicles.

Meanwhile, Kings Highway will have access points at the following intersections:

29th Avenue North

21st Avenue North

9th Avenue North

3rd Avenue South

9th Avenue South

13th Avenue South

Golf carts will also not be allowed south of 29th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard, and mopeds will also be banned on the boulevard from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. until Monday.

The city will also enact a curfew for juveniles ages 17 and under over the weekend between midnight and 6 a.m. Violations of the curfew can result in fines up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, and parents can also be charged.

The curfew does have exceptions for juveniles such as being with their parent or guardian, being involved in emergency situations and going directly to and from their job. Click here for a full list.

