Memorial Day weekend events across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, it’s also a time to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Officials and organizations throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are scheduled to hold events throughout the weekend to honor those who have served:

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days Parade The City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the parade along Farrow Parkway at The Market Common. Those attending are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. The event will feature the Parris Island Marine Corps Band, local veteran organizations and high school JROTC drill teams and more. The parade will begin near the intersection of Pampas Drive and Howard Avenue, then moving north before going west along Farrow Parkway through The Market Common before ending on Forbus Court. A family picnic will also be held at the Valor Memorial Gardens following the parade.

Florence National Cemetery Flag Placement Day The South Carolina National Cemetery Complex will host the event at the Florence National Cemetary at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers will be free to place mini-flags after a short announcement, and the cemetery and the nearby South Carolina Disability and Special Needs will be open to vehicle parking.



SUNDAY, MAY 29

Murrells Inlet 9th Annual Brookgreen Gardens Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk Brookgreen Gardens is bringing back the annual 5K, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. A one-mile fun run is also scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for the event closes at 5 p.m. the day of the event. Click here for more information.



MONDAY, MAY 30 (MEMORIAL DAY)

Myrtle Beach Veterans March, Battlefield Cross Ceremony Veterans will march along Ocean Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m. in remembrance of those who have served. It is not a parade, but the public is welcome to attend. Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Veterans from every branch and conflict will be recognized at this ceremony, held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 11 a.m.

North Myrtle Beach A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens on East Highway 90 in Little River. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the service of veterans. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Carolina Bays Church, located at 4360 Big Barn Drive in Little River. A separate service will also be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex’s veterans memorial at 11 a.m. The service will be hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10804 and American Legion Post 186.

Georgetown Georgetown’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Georgetown Veteran Memorial on 715 Church Street. It is sponsored by the Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444.

Murrells Inlet Two Memorial Day services will be held, the first at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 178, located at 3950 U.S. 17 Business. The other will be at the VFW Post 10420 at 4359 Highway 17 Business at noon.

Florence A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the public is invited to attend this ceremony in the Pee Dee located at the Florence National Cemetary. Col. Christopher Hyman, Chief of Staff of the South Carolina National Guard, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker for the event.

Surfside Beach The annual Surfside Beach Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade begins at 10 a.m., with check-in for golf carts at the parking lot on 13th Avenue South. The parade will run from 13th Avenue South to 16th Avenue North. A remembrance ceremony will also be held at Memorial Park beginning at 2 p.m.



Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.