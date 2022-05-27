Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A three-month drug investigation in Horry County has led to an arrest, according to authorities.

The Horry County Police Department said multiple units served a search warrant on May 18 at a home on Eighth Avenue in Conway.

Officers found a number of narcotics in the home, as well as weapons and other drug paraphernalia, including:

Nearly 80 grams of crack cocaine

Nearly 27 grams of cocaine

Nearly 500 grams of marijuana

An assault rifle

A stolen handgun

An additional handgun

Digital scales and packaging material

A narcotics press device

40-year-old John David Fletcher, of Conway, was arrested as a result of the search. He faces several charges, including three counts of third-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent felony.

The HCPD noted that trafficking is considered a violent felony under South Carolina law.

Online records show Fletcher is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $131,000 bond as of May 27.

