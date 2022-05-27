Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation

LEFT: John David Fletcher RIGHT: Drugs and firearms police say were found at a Conway-area home...
LEFT: John David Fletcher RIGHT: Drugs and firearms police say were found at a Conway-area home earlier this month(JRLDC/Horry County PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A three-month drug investigation in Horry County has led to an arrest, according to authorities.

The Horry County Police Department said multiple units served a search warrant on May 18 at a home on Eighth Avenue in Conway.

Officers found a number of narcotics in the home, as well as weapons and other drug paraphernalia, including:

  • Nearly 80 grams of crack cocaine
  • Nearly 27 grams of cocaine
  • Nearly 500 grams of marijuana
  • An assault rifle
  • A stolen handgun
  • An additional handgun
  • Digital scales and packaging material
  • A narcotics press device

40-year-old John David Fletcher, of Conway, was arrested as a result of the search. He faces several charges, including three counts of third-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent felony.

The HCPD noted that trafficking is considered a violent felony under South Carolina law.

Online records show Fletcher is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $131,000 bond as of May 27.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home

Latest News

Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
Beautiful weather this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Storms clear out, beautiful holiday weekend ahead
The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse
Kenneth Wayne Shetley, Jr.
Union County man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old