Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A three-month drug investigation in Horry County has led to an arrest, according to authorities.
The Horry County Police Department said multiple units served a search warrant on May 18 at a home on Eighth Avenue in Conway.
Officers found a number of narcotics in the home, as well as weapons and other drug paraphernalia, including:
- Nearly 80 grams of crack cocaine
- Nearly 27 grams of cocaine
- Nearly 500 grams of marijuana
- An assault rifle
- A stolen handgun
- An additional handgun
- Digital scales and packaging material
- A narcotics press device
40-year-old John David Fletcher, of Conway, was arrested as a result of the search. He faces several charges, including three counts of third-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent felony.
The HCPD noted that trafficking is considered a violent felony under South Carolina law.
Online records show Fletcher is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $131,000 bond as of May 27.
