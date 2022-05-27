FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms today, nice weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will move into the area today, some of which could be on the strong side. A few severe storms are possible today before our forecast improves for Memorial Day weekend.

TODAY

Highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s today with an 80% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

Increasing humidity and the risk of a stray shower and storm will continue through the early morning hours. Temperatures in the lower 70s will climb into the lower 80s by the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. A strong cold front will arrive in our area by this afternoon, bringing the risk of strong-severe storms today.

A Level 2 risk is out for today. (WMBF)

A LEVEL 2 severe storm risk is in place for the entire area today. The primary threat from the storms today will be strong winds and a few storms capable of producing hail. Frequent lightning and heavy rain will be another big component to these storms as they move through the region. The new update this morning did add a very low threat for a quick spin-up tornado. Better ingredients and spin still is further to the north across North Carolina.

As we go through today, multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible with the first one being this morning. (WMBF)

Future Radar shows the showers and storms increasing in coverage by the late morning hours and continuing through the early afternoon. Model data this morning suggests multiple rounds of showers and storms still possible for many of us, before we clear out by this evening. An earlier arrival of those storms would push the rain and storms out of here by 5/6 PM this evening. That will be something to watch closely today.

Another round of showers and storms is moving through the area later this afternoon. (WMBF)

As the front moves off shore tonight, it will push the showers and storms off shore with it and help to usher in some lower humidity for the weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The weekend forecast looks great for any outside activities. Saturday and Sunday will see sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with lower humidity.

Lower humidity for the weekend. (WMBF)

By Memorial Day, humidity increases a bit and brings just a very slight chance of an afternoon downpour. Temperatures will remain warm in the lower to middle 80s once again.

