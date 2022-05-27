Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies investigating Dillon County shooting

(KWQC / MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to an official.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell told WMBF News the incident happened in the area of Sunset Drive and Bethea Street Extension, located near Latta.

Details were limited and Pernell said the incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS investigation
‘Largest criminal IRS operation in the history of the Pee Dee:’ 12 sentenced for tax, immigration crimes
Gloria Gaynor has had a home in Murrells Inlet for the last eight years.
This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home

Latest News

VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
VIDEO: New court date for Robeson County road rage shooting suspect
Amber Baker & Rodney Langley
Mom & boyfriend arrested after deputies find special needs child malnourished, injured
New court date set for man accused in deadly I-95 road rage shooting
LEFT: John David Fletcher RIGHT: Drugs and firearms police say were found at a Conway-area home...
Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation