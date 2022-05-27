Core Fitness will host their 10th annual Beach Town Throw Down this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your hometown gym, Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach is hosting their 10th Annual Beach Town Throw Down event on Saturday, May 28, 2022 and Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Around 400 athletes are expected to attend competing in a variety of CrossFit workouts. We loved getting some insight into some of what will be expected this weekend. Spectators are welcome to join at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The event starts Saturday at 8am and will last until around 6pm. You can visit Sunday from 8am-4pm. Over $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

Come along with us as our Fitness Fun guru Derrion Henderson tries some of the workouts. Plus, we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the weekend.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

