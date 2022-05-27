Businesses, vendors looking forward to return of Atlantic Beach Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses and vendors in Atlantic Beach spent Thursday making last-minute preparations ahead of the return of Bikefest.

The event hasn’t happened over the past two years, but owners say they’re glad to have the opportunity to put this event on once again.

“We hope to bring the community back together so we can fellowship and have love, and have fun, and enjoy getting back together as a whole,” said Sylvia Dunston, who runs Big D&D’s Kitchen with her family.

Last year, food vendors were not permitted due to the pandemic. Dunston and her family says it’s a joy to see happy customers again.

“It’s not always about the money, but truly we need the money, but it’s not all about the money, said Dexter Dunston, CEO of Big D&D’s Kitchen. “It’s about having fun, enjoying seeing a smile on everybody’s face.”

Businesses continued to prep even as some bikers began rolling on Thursday.

“Right now, we have prepped 15-20 cases of turkeys, and 5-10 cases of turkey necks, and about 100 pounds of chicken,” said Christopher Moody, who operates C&G Bakery and Eatery with his wife, Regina.

C&G opened in late 2019 and was directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Moody’s said they lost out on major sales during the lockdown, but are now realizing the opportunity to welcome bikers back to Atlantic Beach.

“We are anticipating, hopefully, and praying for a complete sell-out, said Regina Moody. “We have put our all into this, and we are anticipating to come out on top.”

Bikefest officially kicks off Friday afternoon and runs through Monday.

