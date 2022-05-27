Submit a Tip
1 killed in Georgetown County crash, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in part of the Grand Strand.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 30-year-old Kyheem Singleton died in a single-vehicle accident on Saints Delight Road.

Ridgeway added that Singleton, who was from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

