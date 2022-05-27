Submit a Tip
1 injured in Laurinburg parking lot shooting, suspect wanted

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect(s) in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital.

On Thursday at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Shop Right Market 704 Aberdeen Road, in reference to shots fired.  While en route, officers were told an alarm sounded at the Shop Right Market. 

Upon arrival, Officer’s found evidence in the parking lot that a shooting had occurred and possibly someone injured.  Officers were then notified that an individual was at Scotland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The individual was identified as Farid Nimetullah, 21, of Laurinburg. 

Nimetullah was later flown to another medical facility for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.  You may also contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or the tip app P3tips.com.

dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home

