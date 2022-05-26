This Is Carolina: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Gloria Gaynor achieved worldwide fame for her 1978 hit song “I Will Survive.”

These days, however, many may be surprised to know she actually spends two or three months every year in the Grand Strand.

Gaynor mainly resides in New Jersey, but she spends the cold part of the year in a Murrells Inlet villa.

“I fell in love with Myrtle Beach back in 1975 when I came down to do a performance,” the singer said in an interview with WMBF News.

Gaynor says she is extremely fond of the people in the Grand Strand.

“The people were just so kind and welcoming and just really lovely,” she said.

She decided about eight years ago to get a place in Murrells Inlet with her manager.

“We first got a condo, and then she wanted a golf cart. There was, of course, no parking space in the condo. So now we live in a villa where we do have a garage and we just love it,” Gaynor said.

More than four decades after “I Will Survive” was released, Gaynor says she’s so grateful for everything it has given her and others.

“‘I Will Survive’ is the core of my purpose, and I really believe that song was a gift from God not just to me, but through me, to so many hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of people around the world,” she said.

Gaynor focuses a lot on gospel music these days, even winning a Grammy in the genre in 2020.

Singing gospel music was on Gaynor’s to-do list for a long time.

She says her former management team consistently told her she could record a gospel album after she won a second Grammy award.

“Well as God would have it, we didn’t get the Grammy until I did it,” Gaynor said. “It’s 40 years between my two Grammys.”

Gaynor says she hopes to spread the message of God’s word to as many people as she can with her music.

She also recently shot a video for her song “Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” at Greater St. Stephen AME Church in Georgetown.

The video will include many people, including a contestant from The Voice, who will be recorded singing Yolanda Adams’ part of the song.

It’s expected to be released at a later date.

Gaynor still has a lot going on, too.

A documentary on her life is scheduled to come out later this year. She recently acted in her first feature film, where she plays a doctor.

She’s also in the process of writing a book about her journey as a Christian, and she’s about to record her second gospel album in Nashville.

Gaynor also stays busy outside of work in the Grand Strand. She does CrossFit at Vivamus CrossFit off Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet.

“I have to do CrossFit, because one of the other things I do a lot in this area is frequent the restaurants,” Gaynor said laughing. “So many great restaurants, so you need to do CrossFit or something to maintain your health and try to stay in shape.”

Gaynor says she’s grateful for her storied career, and she’s glad she’s still going strong.

“For me to be still performing is another gift to me,” she said. “I love doing it, and it’s just wonderful to be still able to draw the crowds and still please them.”

Gaynor says her best advice to young musicians is to be yourself and surround yourself with the right people.

You can follow Gaynor on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. You can also check out her Amazon shop and her website.

