Purple paint now an alternative to ‘No Trespassing’ signs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina landowners have a new alternative when it comes to keeping trespassers off their property.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed House Bill 3291, known as the purple paint bill, into law Monday.

The law provides landowners with an alternative method for posting a notice of trespassing on their property.

Instead of the classic “no trespassing” signs, which can be removed or destroyed by weather, landowners can mark boundaries with clearly visible purple-painted markings.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, clearly visible purple-painted markings should be at least 8 inches long and 2 inches wide. The Commission also said the bottom of the lines should be between 3 feet and 6 feet from the ground or normal water surface.

The marks must be affixed to immovable, permanent objects that are no more than 100 yards apart and readily visible to any person approaching the property.

The bill states:

Every entry upon the lands of another, after notice from the owner or tenant, has been posted or given prohibiting such entry, is a misdemeanor and must be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars or by imprisonment of not more than thirty days.

(B) The owner or tenant of any lands may accomplish the posting of notice as follows:

(1) by posting a notice in four conspicuous places on the borders of such land prohibiting entry thereon; or

(2) by marking boundaries with a clearly visible purple-painted marking, consisting of one vertical line not less than eight inches in length and two inches in width, and the bottom of the mark not less than three nor more than six feet from the ground or normal water surface. These marks must be affixed to immovable, permanent objects that are not more than one hundred yards apart and readily visible to any person approaching the property.

(C) When any owner or tenant of any lands shall post a notice as provided in this section, a proof of the posting is deemed and taken as notice conclusive against the person making entry for the purpose of trespassing.”

