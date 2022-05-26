Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Paxlovid users experiencing ‘COVID rebound’ should isolate again for 5 days, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID after taking Paxlovid should isolate for another five days,...
People who test positive for COVID after taking Paxlovid should isolate for another five days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a health advisory for people testing positive for COVID-19 after taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

On Tuesday, the health agency issued an advisory about the potential recurrence of COVID-19 or “COVID-19 rebound” in those treated with Paxlovid.

According to the CDC, the Paxlovid drug is recommended for early-stage treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 among those at high risk for progression to severe disease.

On Thursday, the White House announced more steps to make Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.

The CDC reports Paxlovid treatment helps prevent hospitalization and death due to COVID, but COVID-19 rebound has been seen in those taking the drug between two and eight days after their initial recovery. It is characterized by a recurrence of COVID symptoms or a new positive viral test after testing negative.

According to the CDC, available information suggests that people treated with Paxlovid who experience COVID-19 rebound have had a mild illness. Evidence indicates that additional antiviral treatment is not needed where COVID-19 rebound is suspected.

However, the agency recommends those who experience COVID-19 rebound follow the current isolation guidance, including staying in isolation for at least five full days and taking other precautions such as masking.

According to the Associated Press, federal regulators have sent more precise guidance to physicians to help them determine how to manage Paxlovid’s interactions with other drugs, intending to help prescribers find ways to get the life-saving medication to more patients.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

VIDEO: Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery
VIDEO: Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery
.
VIDEO: ‘Community healing needs to take place’; NCMEC reflects on Brittanee Drexel on National Missing Children’s Day
VIDEO: First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says
VIDEO: First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says
VIDEO: ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor enjoys living part-time in Murrells Inlet
VIDEO: Horry County making beach accessible for all abilities
VIDEO: Horry County making beach accessible for all abilities