Lamar’s Ethan Hunt signs to play football for Charleston Southern

Lamar’s Ethan Hunt.
Lamar’s Ethan Hunt.(Darlington County Schools)
By Darlington County Schools
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAMAR, S.C. – Lamar High School (LHS) star student-athlete Ethan Hunt inked a letter of commitment Wednesday morning to play football next year for Charleston Southern University.

Surrounded by classmates, coaches and administration as well as family and friends, Hunt realized the efforts of years of dedication on the field and in the classroom.

LHS Head Football Coach Josh Pierce described Hunt as the epitome of Lamar Silver Foxes football.

“Ethan has been an integral part of the Lamar football program during his tenure playing on both sides of the ball and being a leader in the locker room,” Pierce said. “Ethan is an exemplary athlete and student with a work ethic that is unmatched. He was a pleasure to coach because he always came to practice with a great attitude and desire to improve. I’m proud of all the hard work Ethan has put forth to make this opportunity available for himself, and I’m excited to see what is in store for his future.”

A four-year letterman for the Silver Foxes football team, Hunt earned All-State and All-Region selection for the 2021 season, which saw his team reach the Class A Upper State Title game.

