Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jumping into Memorial Day weekend early with Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big Air Trampoline Park is a fun place for all ages to let loose.

Today, they hosted Rosemary Middle School in Georgetown for a good behavior field trip. We loved learning about the different programs they offer, testing out their over 40 attractions, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
1 hurt in boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Big Air - Part 2
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Waccamaw Dermatology
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Big Air - Part 3
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Big Air - Part 1
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Big Air - Part 4