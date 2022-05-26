Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County making beach accessible for all abilities

In honor of National Mobility Awareness Month, the Public Works Beach Services team outfitted...
In honor of National Mobility Awareness Month, the Public Works Beach Services team outfitted the Pine Avenue beach access in Garden City with a beach access mat.(Horry County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County announced Thursday it is making sure people of all abilities can safely enjoy the beach this season

In honor of National Mobility Awareness Month, the Public Works Beach Services team outfitted the Pine Avenue beach access in Garden City with a beach access mat.

The mat is an all-weather-resistant, heavy-duty surface made of 100% recycled polyester, that provides stability on top of the sand. The beach mat allows for greater beach access that provides folks of all abilities the opportunity to visit our beaches.

Another availability that Horry County provides is the Beach Wheelchair Access Program, which provides an accessible option for everyone to enjoy the sandy shores.

Public Works currently offers 25 beach wheelchairs that are located throughout the unincorporated beaches of Horry County.

Reserve a beach wheelchair for you or your loved one by calling (843) 381-8000 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (excluding Holidays) or send an email anytime to beachwheelchair@horrycounty.org.

The service is free of charge, but requests should be made at least two days in advance.

For information click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
1 hurt in boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Community healing needs to take place’; NCMEC reflects on Brittanee Drexel on National Missing Children’s Day
Leslie Heather Burns, baby Lily, William, 4, and Justin, 2.
Mother arrested after deputies find her, three children in hours-long search
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
.
Liz Priest came across this guy while driving by the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club