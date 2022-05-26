Submit a Tip
Former S.C. school resource officer charged after sexual act on social media with minor

Justine Jay Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C (WBTV) - A former South Carolina school resource officer has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Justin Jay Hatfield of Heath Springs, S.C., was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Chester Co., S.C.

An arrest warrant provided by SLED shows that on May 13, 2022, Hatfield knowingly communicated with a minor during a live Instagram video chat session while performing a sexual act in the viewing presence of the victim.

Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.

The video chat was screen recorded and a copy was provided to SLED. The victim, who lived in Lancaster, provided corroborating information to law enforcement.

Hatfield was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

