Florence police searching for person connected to armed robbery

Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect
Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help in finding a person connected to a recent armed robbery.

The Florence Police Department said the incident in question happened on Wednesday at the Family Dollar on West Lucas Street.

Officers learned that the suspect entered the store before showing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photos from the store on Thursday showing the person they’re looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

