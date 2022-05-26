Submit a Tip
First closings made in Socastee flood buyout program, county says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials say progress has been made on a program years in the making.

The county announced Thursday that the first closings in the Socastee flood buyout program have been made, with three homes in the closing process. Another ten will close in the coming weeks.

Officials said additional properties that are part of the program are also moving ahead towards closing. Another round of buyouts is also excepted to be held later this year.

This comes months after residents raised concerns about the project being in limbo after the community saw significant flooding from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Horry County says structures will be demolished once the closings are made, and the land will be returned to open green space.

“Any consideration of the spaces for future parks, etc. will be finalized after this program and any subsequent programs and phases have been completed,” the county said in a statement.

The program is funded through a fund from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the South Carolina Office of Resilience.

VIDEO: ‘Community healing needs to take place’; NCMEC reflects on Brittanee Drexel on National Missing Children’s Day
VIDEO: Horry County making beach accessible for all abilities
VIDEO: Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
VIDEO: Enterprise Road Bridge reopens 1 month ahead of schedule