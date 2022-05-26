FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms Friday, nice weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will bring a round of strong storms, some of which could be severe Friday afternoon and into the evening hours.

TODAY

We're looking at just an isolated 20% chance of a shower today. Most of us stay dry with highs in the lower 80s. (WMBF)

The cold front remains to our west for today and our forecast will be very similar with what we saw for most of the week. Highs will reach the low 80s on the beaches with the mid 80s inland. Clouds will give way to more sunshine throughout the day. Humidity remains high with an isolated shower chance at 20%.

FRIDAY

A level 2 risk for a few strong storms will be possible for Friday. (WMBF)

The next round of widespread showers and storms arrives on Friday. We’re under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk or low threat for a few strong storms Friday afternoon and evening. The main threats with any storm that forms looks to be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is higher and more prevalent across North Carolina.

A level 2 risk of strong storms moves into the area for Friday with gusty winds, frequent lightning, large hail and heavy rain all possible. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that widespread severe weather is not expected but one or two strong storms will remain possible as the line of storms moves east. We will have the chance for a few round of showers and storms ahead of the actual cold front. Rain chances will increase to 70% near lunchtime for the inland areas and continue to push toward the beaches through the afternoon and evening hours.

Here's what Future Radar could look like tomorrow afternoon. (WMBF)

Highs on Friday will reach the low 80s before the rain chances cool things off Friday night and into Saturday. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low-mid 60s as the rain comes to an end Friday night.

Here's a look at what radar could look like for the afternoon hours Friday. (WMBF)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

It doesn’t get better than this for Memorial Day Weekend! Partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances prevail through Memorial Day! The mugginess will be on the increase, making it feel like the lower 90s late in the weekend.

Have plans for the weekend? The forecast looks beautiful! (WMBF)

