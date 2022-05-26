Enterprise Road Bridge reopens 1 month ahead of schedule

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Enterprise Road bridge crossing Carolina Bays Parkway (SC 31) in Horry County has reopened a month ahead of schedule.

Emergency repairs are complete, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

The Enterprise Road bridge was damaged on Dec. 14, 2021, when struck by an oversized load hauled by a tractor-trailer. Due to the extent of damage, an extensive design of a repair method had to be developed and followed by bids from potential repair contractors.

This project was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of June; however, due to the hard work of all individuals involved this project was able to be completed and reopened to traffic a month ahead of schedule.

