Coroner identifies inmate that died in Horry County, SLED investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate that died in Horry County earlier this week has been identified.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 27-year-old Destiny Ball died after being discovered unresponsive in her cell Monday night.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said an officer at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center found Ball unresponsive at around 10 p.m. Other officers, staff and medical personnel attempted to save her life, but Ball died after being taken to the hospital.

Willard also said an autopsy had been completed, but no results were immediately available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

