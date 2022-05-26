Authorities find airsoft gun after rumor prompts lockdown at Johnsonville High School

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A rumor about a firearm prompted a lockdown at one Pee Dee high school on Thursday.

Florence School District Five officials said the rumor circulated about a firearm on the campus of Johnsonville High School. As word began to circulate, schools within the district were then placed on lockdown as administrators began to investigate.

An airsoft gun was later found at the high school, and the lockdown was lifted.

FSD5 said the incident was handled by the administration and school resource officers, and that students were not in danger at any point.

“Florence School District Five will continue to take necessary precautionary measures and will always err on the side of caution,” the district said in a statement.

