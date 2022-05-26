Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2022 Sun Belt baseball tournament schedule altered due to rain

Weather forces conference tournament will move to a single-elimination format
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By CCU Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After consultation with the league’s head coaches, the Sun Belt tournament games committee will shift the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship presented by Troy University to a single-elimination format beginning on Friday, May 27.

The decision was made following a significant weather delay on Wednesday and in consideration of Thursday’s weather forecast and student-athlete rest and recovery during postseason play.

The games committee must be confident that the double-elimination bracket would be completed prior to Sunday’s NCAA automatic qualifier deadline—and based on Wednesday’s weather delay and Thursday’s weather forecast it was not confident it could see that bracket to completion, necessitating the change to a single-elimination format.

The quarterfinals will be contested on Friday, May 27; the semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 28; and the championship game will remain at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 29.

Every tournament game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN+.

Tickets remain available, with prices starting at just $10.   For more information, including relevant links and daily recaps, visit Sun Belt Baseball Championship Central.

Friday, May 27 - Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1: No. 6 Seed Troy vs. No. 3 Seed Coastal Carolina, 10:00 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2: No. 9 Seed App State vs. No. 2 Seed Georgia Southern. 1:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3: No. 5 Seed South Alabama vs. No. 4 Seed Louisiana, 5:00 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4: No. 10 Seed ULM vs. No. 1 Seed Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 – Semifinals

Semifinal 1: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 2, 4:00 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2: Winner Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 4, 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 29 – Championship Game

Championship Game: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2, 2:00 p.m. ET

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Tar Heels Down Tigers 9-2 In ACC Tournament
Gamecocks lose to Florida, 2-1 in SEC Tournament
The series features 59 local high school student athletes and is presented by WMBF News.
‘Seniors Last Swing’ honors high school softball players at Pelicans Ballpark
.
VIDEO: UofSC Gamecock quarterbacks host football camp over the weekend