2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the third straight year, college football’s postseason will feature the Grand Strand.

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl will be held on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium, per an announcement from ESPN Events on Thursday.

“We could not be more excited with this date for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl now in its third year,” said Karen Riordan, President & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans to the Grand Strand for what is sure to be a memorable week of activities and another exciting game.”

The bowl will also maintain its relationship with Conference-USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference. Teams from two of the three conferences will be featured.

Tulsa and Old Dominion squared off in last year’s game, while Appalachian State and North Texas played in the inaugural matchup.

“The Myrtle Beach Bowl received overwhelming support from the participating schools and throughout our community the past two years,” said Rachel Quigley, the bowl’s executive director. “We are diligently planning for December, and are eager to continue growing this event for the good of our community and for the two deserving football programs and their fans.”

