Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
Myrtle Beach Bowl logo(Myrtle Beach Bowl)
By Michael Owens
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the third straight year, college football’s postseason will feature the Grand Strand.

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl will be held on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium, per an announcement from ESPN Events on Thursday.

“We could not be more excited with this date for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl now in its third year,” said Karen Riordan, President & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans to the Grand Strand for what is sure to be a memorable week of activities and another exciting game.”

The bowl will also maintain its relationship with Conference-USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference. Teams from two of the three conferences will be featured.

Tulsa and Old Dominion squared off in last year’s game, while Appalachian State and North Texas played in the inaugural matchup.

“The Myrtle Beach Bowl received overwhelming support from the participating schools and throughout our community the past two years,” said Rachel Quigley, the bowl’s executive director. “We are diligently planning for December, and are eager to continue growing this event for the good of our community and for the two deserving football programs and their fans.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open
1 hurt in boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

Kickoff times announced for five Coastal Carolina football games
Lamar’s Ethan Hunt.
Lamar’s Ethan Hunt signs to play football for Charleston Southern
VIDEO: Aynor softball stays alive in 3A state finals, Latta falls in 2A final
VIDEO: Aynor softball stays alive in 3A state finals, Latta falls in 2A
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
2022 Sun Belt baseball tournament schedule altered due to rain