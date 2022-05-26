1 airlifted, 2 others hurt in firey Marion County crash, officials say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was airlifted and two others were hurt after a fiery crash in Marion County early Thursday.

The Marion Fire Department said its rescue units were called to the area of Smith Mill Pond Road and Highway 41A South after reports of a two-vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles was on fire when crews arrived, while the other had one person trapped.

County crews arrived at the scene and helped treat all three patients, including the one that was airlifted.

The vehicle on fire was extinguished by the Rains Volunteer Fire Department.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were also at the scene.

