U.S. Attorney’s Office increasing efforts to combat gun violence in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it is enhancing its violent crime reduction efforts in South Carolina, U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis said.

According to Ellis, the Office will strengthen its coordination with state and local partners to identify and disrupt those driving violent crime throughout South Carolina.

“Gun violence erupted across the state again last weekend, continuing an unwelcome upward trend of violent crime in South Carolina,” said Ellis. “Unfortunately, no place in our state is immune from this violence, whether it be a school, a shopping mall, or a kids’ baseball game. In response, we are adapting our already robust efforts to address violent crime in South Carolina. We will continue to work diligently with our state and local law enforcement agencies and with federal partners to identify and bring to justice those who commit violent acts.”

On Monday, Ellis met with federal, state, and local law enforcement officials from 20 agencies. It was the first of four meetings through June 14 in the Midlands, the Upstate, the Lowcountry, and the Pee Dee Regions.

As part of this effort, Ellis also announced that the Office is adapting its violent crime intake strategy to prioritize holding accountable those responsible for violence across the state. Specifically, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will focus its efforts on those offenders who:

have recent violent felony or domestic violence convictions;

have recently been released from custody or were on state bond for a violent crime;

have serious drug convictions;

have ties to gang activity; or

are engaged in trafficking firearms.

