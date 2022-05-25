Submit a Tip
Tar Heels Down Tigers 9-2 In ACC Tournament

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina scored in each of the first five innings in its 9-2 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels improved to 35-19, while the Tigers dropped to 35-22.

Danny Serretti’s single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning to tie the score. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, a dropped flyball to deep left field allowed two unearned runs to score, then Mikey Madej lined a solo homer in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels added three runs, highlighted by Vance Honeycutt’s two-run single, and another run in the fifth inning. North Carolina closed its scoring with a run in the eighth inning. Will Taylor flared a two-out single to score a run in the ninth inning.

Tar Heel starter Max Carlson (2-2) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (6-6) suffered the loss.

The Tigers face No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m. on RSN and ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) in their final ACC Tournament game. Clemson is the designated home team and will occupy the third-base dugout.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

