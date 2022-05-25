Suspect charged in Lake City Feb. 18 homicide

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department says a suspect has been charged in the Feb. 18 Graham Road homicide in Lake City.

On February 18, a 20-year-old man was found dead on Graham Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Jaheim Tariq Hanna.

According to Lake City police, the suspect, Kaleb Toby McFadden, was with Hanna at the time of his murder.

Investigators said McFadden was deceptive during the investigation and his alibi could not be corroborated.

McFadden is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additional charges may come.

