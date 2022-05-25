Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suspect charged in Lake City Feb. 18 homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By Ian Klein
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department says a suspect has been charged in the Feb. 18 Graham Road homicide in Lake City.

On February 18, a 20-year-old man was found dead on Graham Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Jaheim Tariq Hanna.

According to Lake City police, the suspect, Kaleb Toby McFadden, was with Hanna at the time of his murder.

Investigators said McFadden was deceptive during the investigation and his alibi could not be corroborated.

McFadden is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additional charges may come.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Another above normal season is expected.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2022 hurricane season outlook
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Kenneth Quick
Murder suspect out on bond arrested following chase through Laurinburg, police say
One wanted following attempted sexual assault in Scotland County hospital parking lot
Laurinburg police searching for man accused of firing shot into occupied car
This photo provided by the Marion County (S.C.) Jail shows Stephen Flood. A Marion County jury...
Former Horry County deputy booked into Columbia prison following reckless homicide convictions