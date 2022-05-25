St. Pauls police step up presence at schools following Texas elementary school shooting

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) - The St. Pauls Police Department says it doesn’t want parents to feel scared sending their children off to school following the massacre at a Texas elementary school.

On Tuesday, 19 children were killed inside their elementary school when an 18-year-old gunman went classroom to classroom and opened fire. Authorities also say that two adults were killed, one of whom was a teacher.

“The men and women of the St. Pauls Police Department would like to send our sincere condolences to the Uvalde, Texas community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the children and brave teacher whose lives were senselessly taken today,” the police department posted on its Facebook page.

The department said it will increase visibility at all of the schools in the town over the next several weeks.

“No parent should have to feel scared to send their child off to school in the morning and our hope is that our extra presence at the schools will help put your mind at ease,” the police department posted.

Police also asked the community to report any suspicious activity to its department.

