SLED investigating inmate death in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in Horry County.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said an officer at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center found the inmate unresponsive in a cell at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials added that medical personnel and EMS were alerted while officers and staff attempted life-saving measures.

The inmate was transported to a hospital where they later died.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the death.

