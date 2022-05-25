Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Officials react to Texas school shooting

FILE PHOTO of Gov. Henry McMaster.
FILE PHOTO of Gov. Henry McMaster.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple South Carolina officials have reacted to a school shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman made his way into Robb Elementary, barricaded himself in a classroom, and began shooting the students and teachers inside, according to The Associated Press.

Below are some reactions from local officials:

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday to display the US flag at half-staff until sunset on May 28.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tweeted:

While we wait to learn more, my heart goes to Robb Elementary School and the entire Uvalde, TX community in the wake of today’s tragedy. Our children ought to be able to go to school without fear of gun violence. When is enough, enough? The time for action is long overdue.

Senator Tim Scott tweeted:

Psalm 34 tells us that the Lord is near to the broken hearted. I was devastated to learn of the children and teacher senselessly murdered today in Texas. Please join me in lifting up their families in prayer.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
monkeypox
No confirmed cases of monkeypox in Palmetto State, DHEC says
Family of Kalah Gary holds press conference
Family of woman shot by Upstate deputies speaks
Shooting generic
U.S. Attorney’s Office increasing efforts to combat gun violence in the Palmetto State