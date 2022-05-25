Submit a Tip
One wanted following attempted sexual assault in Scotland County hospital parking lot

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault in the parking lot at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an attempted sexual assault.

They met with a 24-year-old woman who said she was getting into her care when she was attacked from behind and pushed into her car. She told officers that the attacker got on top her inside her car.

A person nearby heard her screaming for help and yelled at the attacker, according to police.

Authorities said the assailant got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The woman had minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police are searching for the attacker. He is described as a black man, 5′ 10″ tall, slim build and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light gray pants. He was seen running behind Scotland Memorial Hospital and heading toward U.S. 74 Bypass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

