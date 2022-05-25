North Myrtle Beach high school senior receives first NMB-Little River Kiwanis club scholarship

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis club awarded its first-ever scholarship to a North Myrtle Beach High School senior Tuesday.

The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Dylan Hajjar.

Hajjar will be attending Clemson University.

The North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis club said it hopes to make the scholarship award ceremony an annual event.

